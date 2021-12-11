Bhubaneswar: Omicron variant of Covid-19 has not been detected in the 246 samples of coronavirus positive returnees from the ‘at risk’ countries, upon which Institute of Life Sciences (ILS) in Bhubaneswar conducted genome sequencing, the reports said Friday afternoon.

“Samples of the 246 returnees were received from different places of Odisha for the genome sequencing, including Burla and Rayagada, to ascertain if they were infected with the new Omicron variant. Presence of the new strain was not detected,” ILS chief Dr Ajay Parida said.

As per protocol, RT-PCR testing of the samples was conducted for a second time prior to carrying out the genome sequencing to detect Omicron strain. The samples whose CT value was less than 28 were picked up for the purpose,” the institute’s director Dr Parida added.

Meanwhile, director of Public Health Dr Niranjan Mishra has termed it as a big sigh of relief that the 246 samples tested negative for the new strain. “There is information with us that 1,286 foreign returnees have arrived in Odisha, so far. Some of them have gone incommunicado. Our efforts are still on to reach out to those people,” he informed.

On the other hand, spread of Covid-19 in the campuses of educational institutions in Odisha has become a matter of great concern.

After Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Angul and Jajpur districts, two schools in Bhubaneswar reported Covid-19 cases Thursday. Taking serious note of the recent surge in cases, the Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) has expressed its concern.

“The Commission has written to all district Collectors in Odisha, asking them to take immediate steps if any school in their respective district reports Covid-19 cases. In addition, we have directed them to carry out RT-PCR or Antigen testing of school and undergraduate students,” chairperson of the OSCPCR Sandhyabati Pradhan informed.

It is pertinent to mention, since November 29, 2021, from the date of detection of the Omicron variant, 246 samples of Covid-19 infected persons had been received by the ILS for genome sequencing.

PNN