Jajpur: Public distribution system (PDS) ration dealers in different panchayats under Dharmasala block in Jajpur district have obtained hundreds of ‘Antyodaya’ (ration), cards by showing their family members as genuine beneficiaries. Some retailers, it has been alleged have obtained ration cards in the name of deceased persons. In the process a large number of genuine beneficiaries are being deprived of the benefits provided by the Odisha government.

A plea against this alleged fake distribution of ration cards was filed in the Orissa High Court a few days back. Since then it has been alleged that a number of ‘corrupt’ dealers have approached the complainants. They are coercing them to withdraw the plea with affidavits stating that the complaints are false.

Sarbeswar Behura, one of the complainants said that the plea will not be withdrawn. “We do not understand what evidence is required by the district administration to initiate disciplinary measures against the nexus of dishonest block development officers (BDOs), PDS dealers and some staff of the Jajpur Civil Supplies Department,” stated Sarbeswar. “If we do not get justice we will seek interference of the court again,” he added.

Sources said that among the PDS dealers, Chakradhar Bal of Antia panchayat has four ‘Antyodaya’ cards. Two of them belong to his daughters-in law and one each to his wife and daughter. Jayaram Sahu, another PDS ration dealer of Uttarapratap panchayat has got cards issued in the name of his mother, wife and two brothers.

Similarly Rabindra Das, a dealer of Khetrapal panchayat has cards in the names of his wife and four brothers. Allegations have also come up against the dealer in Aruha panchayat. Sources said that he has managed to obtain ration cards under the name of Parbati Sahani and Rama Behera, both of whom are dead.

The issuances of these fake ration cards have been brought to the notice of Jajpur District Collector, Sub-Collector and the project director of DRDA by genuine beneficiaries who are yet to avail of the PDS scheme. However, till date steps have not been initiated to prevent such fake practices.

Jajpur civil supplies officer (CSO) Surendra Kumar Hota said action will only be initiated if he gets orders from his superiors. “Investigation will be conducted as per the direction of the collector. However, I have not received any complaints on dealers obtaining fake ration cards,” said Hota. He assured that proper steps will be implemented if complaints are lodged and found to be true.

PNN