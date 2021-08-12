Marriage is the biggest decision of everybody’s life. When a boy and girl get tangled in the sacred bond of marriage then their life changes completely. Prior to it, there are number of preparations required for a filmy perfect marriage.

If you are planning to get married during the monsoon, then you have to take care of extra things in this season, because your little mistake can spoil the whole fun of marriage.

So let’s know about those things, which you should pay attention to:

Clothes: In this season you should choose clothes which are comfortable. Admittedly, clothes should be stylish, but keep in mind that shoes and clothes must be comfortable. You may have to go out for work. In such a situation, high-heeled shoes and tight clothes can cause problems for you.

Venue: The venue for the wedding in the monsoon season should be chosen with utmost care. Choose a place where when it rains there will be no problem in your wedding ceremony, because nothing can be said when it rains in this season.

Makeup: Makeup changes everyone’s look during the wedding. In such a situation, if you are going for a makeup in the wedding, then you should choose water proof makeup during the monsoon season. It can give you a better look. To look natural, you should choose light makeup.