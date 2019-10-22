Buguda: Ghost scare at Shree Raghunath Swami Girls’ School here in Ganjam district has gripped the students and parents alike.

The apprehension has grown after some abnormal behavior and activities were spotted among the students Monday.

As soon as the students assembled for prayer, few students started dancing one after another in a peculiar fashion which took everyone by utter surprise.

It was not that their dancing instilled fear among the fellow students, it was that one of the dancing students went out of the school gate while dancing abnormally and collapsed.

The teachers were at a loss for words seeing such an unusual happening. They had a harrowing time to bring the situation under control. Some of them tried to bring the dancing students back to normal condition while some others tried to get the fear of ghost out from the minds of other students. Headmistress Baijayantimala Subuddhi informed the parents of the students’ abnormal behaviour.

On being informed, parents rushed to the school along with some with local tantriks. They took their children back home but not before some rituals were performed by the exorcisers.

The rest of the students are in panic. Some parents have decided not to send their children to school Tuesday, it was learnt.

Investigation revealed that a girl student had committed suicide at her house August 25 over some reasons. And since then, the scare of ghost has been persisting in the school.

The deceased’s classmates have since been behaving abnormally time and again. The abnormality went beyond imagination Monday.

Some villagers are finding it hard to come to terms with the entire episode, terming it nothing but superstition and kind of hallucination.

