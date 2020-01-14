Kesinga: As part of the 24th block level Ghumura Utsav 2020 of Kesinga, a torch procession was taken out from Belakhandi Siva temple to Bolangir Chhak Saturday.

Block chairperson Sukanti Behera, Kesinga BDO Bhimsen Sabar, block vice-chairperson Rajnikant Podh were present at the torch procession which culminated at Jagannath Mandir ground.

Folk dance troupes from across the state participated in the valedictory.

Opposition leader in the Assembly Pradipta Nayak attended the function as chief guest. Former block chairperson Sivprasad Behera and Kalhandi MP Basant Panda were present at the ceremony.

Members of Kesinga NAC and the folk artistes offered prayers at Budharaja temple on the eve of Ghumura festival in the presence of Pradipta Nayak, sub-collector Sushanta Sing and NAC executive officer Biswambar Mishra.

The NAC authorities hosted programmes like musical chair, badminton championship, folk dance and songs on the eve of the Ghumura festival.

The closing ceremony was attended among others by Pradipta Nayak, MP Basant Panda and additional collector Sarat Chandra Srichandan.

PNN