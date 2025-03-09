Keonjhar: The demand for ‘Giliriphula,’ a vibrant forest flower used in traditional delicacies, is rising in Keonjhar due to its unique taste and natural availability.

Collected from forests, these flowers are sold by tribal communities in local markets and are also popular among tourists.

The trade provides a vital livelihood to tribal families, but middlemen reportedly earn higher profits by selling them outside the district at inflated prices.

In urban areas, the flowers are sold for R 10- Rs20 per cone, while in other districts, traders make two to three times more.

“We collect these flowers from the forest and sell them in markets. Demand is growing, especially in cities, but our earnings are limited due to transportation and other expenses,” said Sunita Naik of Banspal, who earns Rs100 to Rs200 daily.

‘Giliriphula’ is widely used in local cuisine, increasing its demand both in Keonjhar and beyond. Some traders have begun exporting them for higher profits.

Besides flowers, tribal communities rely on forest products like fruits, nuts, roots, and medicinal plants for sustenance. They also practice ‘podu’ (shifting) cultivation during the monsoon.

Once considered a “poor man’s food,” forest produce is now highly valued in urban markets. However, deforestation and mining activities are threatening the availability of these resources. Experts urge the government to safeguard tribal livelihoods and conserve the region’s rich biodiversity.

PNN