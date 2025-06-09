Dharakote: A 19-year-old girl took her life by hanging after being frustrated over a heated argument between her parents at Majhi Sahi under Dharakote police limits in Ganjam district, police said Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Shweta Swain alias Lija, daughter of Bulu Swain and a student of Plus III (Arts stream) at Niranjan Women’s College in Aska.

The incident occurred when her parents had a heated altercation over some issue Saturday night. She urged her parents not to fight in loud voice. However, the couple went on arguing with each other instead of listening to their daughter.

Irked and depressed, she went inside a room and hanged herself with her scarf from the ceiling fan. Family members rushed her to the Aska hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Dharakote police registered a case and sent the body for a post-mortem.

PNN