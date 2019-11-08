Naugaon: Unable to bear the trauma of repeated harassment by a man, a girl committed suicide insider her room Thursday, mother of the victim alleged. The incident took place in Naugaon police limits of Jagatsinghpur district.

The deceased’s mother has lodged a complaint with the police on this context.

On being informed, police reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem and started an investigation after registering an unnatural death case.

According to the complaint lodged by the deceased’s mother, Deepak Behura — a young man of Tentoi village of Tiruna panchayat — had been harassing her daughter taking advantage of her loneliness at her home after both her parents left in search of work as daily wagers.

A complaint was lodged at Garoi outpost and then at Naugaon police station in January 2018 after the girl informed her parents about the issue. However, the police allegedly did not take the case seriously at that time. The issue was subsequently raised at the village meeting where the accused submitted a written assurance to not harass the girl.

That said, there was hardly any change in his attitude. He went on harassing her as before. One day, he went on to paste a nude photograph of the girl on the wall of her house. This incident had the family panicked. They sent their daughter to one of their relatives’ house to avoid Deepak, but he went to the relative’s place to harass her there.

Finding no other way out, family members of the victim started searching for candidate for her marriage. However, the girl had been under severe mental pressure. Unable to cope up with it, she committed suicide Thursday by hanging herself.

By the time her family members rescued her after breaking open the door, she had died, her mother said.

The incident was reported to Naugaon police station inspector-in-charge Pragyan Ritambar Kar who is investigating into the case. The postmortem report and a detailed investigation would help solve the case, Kar said.

PNN