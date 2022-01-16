Breakups are never easy. The end of a relationship can flip your world upside down and trigger a range of emotions. Some people quickly accept the demise of a relationship and move on, but others may deal with depression.

While some people can amicably separate, others may have a lot of anger against the ex. But a 20-year-old woman went a really long way to make sure her ex-boyfriend gets punished for breaking-up with her.

This woman named Courtney Ireland-Ainsworth made 30 fake Instagram profiles and sent vile threats to herself to frame her ex-boyfriend and get him arrested. Unlucky for her, she was herself arrested instead.

The 20-year-old from Brackendale, Runcorn, made 10 police statements and claimed that her former partner Louis Jolly threatened to stab her. She also complained that her ex-boyfriend was harassing and stalking her which led to him being arrested six times.

Her ex, Jolly had to spend 81 hours in custody and was charged with assault and stalking her. He was even punished with a home curfew, an electronic tag, and also lost his job.

However, a Police investigation revealed that at least 17 Instagram accounts were created using two of Courtney’s email addresses and IP addresses connected to her home and mobile phone.

Mr Jolly protested his innocence all through police interviews and charges were dropped when she finally confessed. In a victim impact statement, he said: “At my lowest point I felt like life wasn’t worth living and thought to myself that I’d be better off dead.”

He said all of her allegations were untrue and had an absolutely shattering effect. The girl was jailed for 10 months at Liverpool Crown Court for perverting the course of justice. She was also handed a 10-year restraining order.