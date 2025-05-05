Keonjhar: A 10-year-old girl died while her mother and 2-year-old brother are critical after they were bitten by a poisonous snake in their house at Krushnapur village, under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district.

The deceased was identified as Somabari Juanga, daughter of Sambhunath Juanga. Sambhunath’s wife Kaianta Juanga, 32, and his son, Parameswar Juanga, 2, are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Telkoi community health centre (CHC).

The incident occurred when the family members were asleep at their home Saturday night. According to sources, Kaianta and her two children were sleeping on the floor of their home after dinner Saturday night, as the family lives in poverty and lacks proper bedding or raised sleeping arrangements.

Sometime during the night, they were allegedly bitten by a venomous snake. The matter came to the fore when Sambhunath tried to wake up his wife and children Sunday morning. He found his wife and children lying unresponsive and spotted a large snake inside the house.

Later, he rushed them to the Telkoi Community Health Centre with the help of villagers, where doctors declared Somabari dead and admitted the woman and her son for treatment.

