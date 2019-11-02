Generally it is the mothers’ who look for a groom for their daughters. But, a Law student, Aastha Varma is making the internet go AWW after she took to Twitter to search a suitable groom for her mother.

Her tweet has gone viral and is melting hearts of netizens. Well, Aastha recently took to her Twitter account in search for a suitable groom for her mother. She posted a picture of herself with her mother with the caption, “Looking for a handsome 50-year-old man for my mother! Vegetarian, Non-Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting”

Looking for a handsome 50 year old man for my mother! 🙂

Vegetarian, Non Drinker, Well Established. #Groomhunting pic.twitter.com/xNj0w8r8uq — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

This adorable tweet is breaking the internet along with the stereotypes. Generally, it is the other way round, mothers looking for a groom for their daughters is what we see every day. But this just melted our hearts.

The tweet that was shared on October 31, 2019 night has gone viral and has over 5 thousand responses, more than 5500 retweets and almost 27k likes.

Twitter is in love with this post and people are applauding Aastha for the step that she has taken. Some are wishing her all the best for her ‘groom hunting’ and some people are even tagging men in the thread who fit the criteria.

Have a look.

Aaj fir jeene ki tamanna hai…😍

Great effort aashtha yr…

May u get good results soon…

Tc… I have a recommendation for u — bhatakta bhoot👻☠️ (@ayush_gtm) October 31, 2019

Fingers crossed! RT karke sahi aadmi tak pahoch jaye! 🙂 — Aastha Varma (@AasthaVarma) October 31, 2019

So sweet and wonderful what you're doing for your mom.. hope she finds love, joy and happiness. 😍❤️ — SambhavāmiYugeYuge (@WindsOfChange72) October 31, 2019

Best wishes ❤️ she is ❤️ — Le desi mojito 😍 (@desimojito) November 1, 2019

so sweet. heartwarming! — sonic (@itsthehedgehog) November 1, 2019