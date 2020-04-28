Getting married is a dream that almost every girl harbours. But there is a village in India where girls do not get any marriage proposals. What must have been the reason for boys to not marry girls from this village? Let’s tell you the exact reason behind this.

Well, carrying a procession to this village is dangerous because of the presence of an active robber gang. It is not a gang of humans but of monkeys.

This is unique in itself and took place in Ratanpur of Bhojpur district in Bihar. It may sound unbelievable, but it is a fact as far as this village is concerned.

The population of monkeys in the area outnumbers the residents, and the animals terrorise the villagers. Be it any function – marriage, birthday celebrations or even a shraadh ceremony – the monkeys never fail to ransack the place and ravage the food on offer. In no time they create such a pandemonium that the guests prefer to leave well before the ceremony.

Under such circumstances, prospective grooms do not want to visit the village to tie the knot. They would rather stay away than see the rampaging monkeys create havoc. Hence whenever a marriage proposal from Ratanpur village comes, the grooms and their families turn it down for this reason.

After all who wants to face the wrath of monkeys! The local administration has tried its best to end this menace, but the ever-growing monkey population has prevented it so far.