New York: Global COVID-19 deaths have surpassed 900,000, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

The global death toll Wednesday rose to 900,079, while there were more than 27.6 million cases worldwide, the CSSE data showed, Xinhua reported.

The US remains the nation worst hit by the pandemic, with 6,356,310 cases and 190,649 deaths, making up more than 20 per cent of the global death toll.

Brazil recorded the world’s second largest death toll of 127,464, followed by India with 73,890 fatalities. India recently replaced Brazil as the country with the world’s second highest caseload, which exceeded 4.3 million, according to the CSSE.

Countries with over 30,000 fatalities also include Mexico, Britain, Italy, France and Peru.

IANS