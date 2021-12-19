Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 27.4 crore, while the deaths have surged to more than 53.4 lakh and vaccinations to over 8.65 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 274,184,518 and 5,349,532, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 8,657,495,880.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 50,772,786 and 806,265, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (34,733,194 infections and 477,158 deaths), followed by Brazil (22,204,941 infections and 617,395 deaths).

The other countries with over 5 million cases are the UK (11,343,594), Russia (10,009,866), Turkey (9,138,535), Germany (6,788,556), France (8,681,667), Iran (6,169,011), Spain (5,455,527), Argentina (5,386,453), Italy (5,364,852) and Colombia (5,105,285), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Mexico (297,568), Russia (290,340), Peru (202,120), the UK (147,634), Indonesia (143,998), Italy (135,544), Iran (131,033), Colombia (129,399), France (122,403), Argentina (116,899) and Germany (108,138).

IANS