Washington: The global coronavirus caseload has topped 453 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.02 million and vaccinations to over 10.65 billion, according to Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 453,464,764 and 6,029,827, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,651,051,043.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 79,454,920 and 965,464, according to the CSSE.

The second worst hit country in terms of cases is India (42,984,261 infections and 515,714 deaths), followed by Brazil (29,259,206 infections and 654,380 deaths).

The other countries with over 10 million cases are France (23,492,815), the UK (19,600,293), Russia (16,943,915), Germany (16,814,429), Turkey (14,488,373), Italy (13,214,498) and Spain (11,204,125), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Russia (351,776), Mexico (320,607), Peru (211,364), the UK (163,203), Italy (156,493), Indonesia (151,413), France (140,904), Colombia (139,220), Iran (138,572), Argentina (127,009), Germany (125,276), Poland (113,186), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (101,077).

IANS