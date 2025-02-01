Bhubaneswar: The school and Mass Education department, in a notification Friday informed, “State government after careful consideration have been pleased to decide that ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamika Vidyalaya’ (GMAPV) scheme shall be implemented through Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) and ‘Aitihya Vidyalaya’ scheme shall be implemented through C (PSS).

” Earlier, the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, recently ratified a slew of key decisions, including a proposal to upgrade and strengthen government-run primary schools as model schools under the GMAPV scheme.

The model schools will be established in all 6,794 panchayats across the state. Announcing the decision at a media conference, the chief minister said, “The financial implication for the establishment of the model primary schools will be Rs11,939.41 crore over five years from 2024-25 to 2028-29.”

In the first phase, model schools will be set up in 114-gram panchayats. The remaining will be completed over the next four years. The approximate cost per school will range from Rs1 crore to Rs4 crore depending on the enrolment, he said. The actual expenditure will be based on the detailed project report (DPR) for each school.

Every high school will be made a smart school under the Adarsha Vidyalaya Yojana, he informed. PSS scheme is a flagship programme by the state government which aims to revamp school education by promoting volunteerism and collaboration through innovative citizen-government partnerships. The state government had launched the PSS scheme by rechristening the ‘Mo School Abhiyan’ scheme of the previous BJD government.

PNN