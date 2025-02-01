Jharsuguda: The Additional District & Sessions Court here Friday sentenced Prabin Dhurua, a resident of Sirisguda Kuanrmal under Laikera police limits, to life imprisonment for the murder of former vice chancellor of Sambalpur University (SU) Dhrubaraj Naik.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs10,000 on Dhurua. The judge pronounced the verdict after examining the testimony of 22 witnesses and 32 documents presented during the trial.

Public Prosecutor Gangadhar Garnayak confirmed the verdict, stating, “The Additional District & Sessions Court today convicted and sentenced Prabin Kumar Dhurua, 24, of Sirisguda Kuanrmal under Laikera police limits to life imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs10,000, in the murder case of former Sambalpur University vice-chancellor, Dhrubaraj Naik.”

Garnayak further explained that Dhurua had attacked Naik with an axe outside the latter’s residence June 27, 2021, leading to his death. The prosecution presented the axe used in the crime, along with statements from witnesses and other documents, as evidence in the case.

PNN