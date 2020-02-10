Bhubaneswar: Goa-based Sociedade De Fomento Industrial Pvt Ltd has bagged Nadidih iron and manganese mine for which auction process ended late Sunday night.

The company emerged as the highest bidder among 10 firms for the composite mines by committing to pay 141.25 per cent of the sale value of the order to the state government. The block (73.85 ha) in Sundargarh district is a composite mine with an estimated ore reserve of 20.48 million tonnes. One of the oldest mines in Koira mining sector, it has been in operation since January 1961. Its lease was with Bonai Industrial Company Ltd.

Meanwhile, bidding for the Gorumahisani iron ore block in Mayurbhanj district went on at the directorate of mines here. As many as 11 mining companies are in the race to grab the block having an estimated iron ore reserve of 17.60 million tonnes. The government has fixed the floor price for the block at 66.25 per cent.

Ghanashyam Misra & Sons, GV Mines Minerals & Metals, API Ispat and Powertech, Mahendra Sponge & Power, Shyam Sel and Power, Super Smelters, Thakur Prasad Sao & Sons, Neo Metaliks, Gopal Sponge & Power, MSP Cement and Altrade Minerals are in the race for the mineral block. At present, the block is with Ghanashyam Mishra & Sons.

The last round auction for Nadidih iron ore and manganese block (Feegrade) is scheduled to be held Tuesday. So far, 10 mineral blocks including Nadidih have been auctioned.