Bhubaneswar: Low cost private carrier GoAir will finally resume its direct flight services between Bhubaneswar and Chennai from November 17. Officials of the company gave this information here Friday and added that online bookings of tickets have already started from Thursday night.

Passengers travelling to either Odisha or Tamil Nadu will have to follow the protocols implemented in both the states to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Officials said, GoAir flight G8-921 will take off at 11.05am from Chennai and will reach Bhubaneswar at 12.50pm. The departure timing of GoAir return flight G8-922 from Bhubaneswar will be 1.20pm and it will land at 3.05pm in Chennai.

GoAir has decided to resume the Chennai-Bhubaneswar-Chennai flight services in view of the increasing demand from the passengers. The airline company said that in spite of the online bookings opening Thursday, heavy demand for tickets have been noticed.

PNN