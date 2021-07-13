Loisingha: Even as our country has made rapid advancement in the field of science and technology, superstition and orthodox practices continue to hold sway among the majority in Odisha, a report said.

Animal sacrifice before the village deity during construction of houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) by the beneficiaries at Dandapani village under Ratakhandi panchayat of Loisingha block in Bolangir district is a case in this point.

The animal sacrifice clearly establishes the fact that superstition continues to remain ingrained in the minds of the villagers regardless of the development that the state has witnessed during past years.

The villagers apprehending that some untoward incident might take place villagers sacrifice goats to propitiate the deity before construction of houses under the Centre-sponsored scheme.

Reports said that 130 families live in the village consisting of two wards. The villagers live in thatched houses and have been denying construction of any government-sponsored pucca houses with RCC roof or tiled roof since long as they believe that doing so would invite the wrath of the village deity.

They believe that any attempt to break the age-old tradition would result in the death of the person or might cause immense sufferings to the family. As a result, the Centre-sponsored Indira Awas Yojana or its newer version – Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – was never implemented in the village.

The district administration got to know of this after reports appeared in various media. The district Collector visited the village and persuaded the villagers to move with the time and construct houses under the Centre-sponsored scheme. Finally, the villagers gave their consent to the proposal.

In the first phase, 50 families were included in the scheme and constructed their houses. Some of the beneficiaries Bachan Bariha, Nehru Udurkulia and Nilanchal Bariha said that they got the houses after applying in the block office.

Village elder Bachan Bariha said the beneficiaries constructed their houses after performing various rituals and sacrificing two male goats before the village deities Pitabali and Bianrpalien.

Villager Nilanchal Bariha also admitted to animal sacrifice before construction of the house by the beneficiaries.

Sarpanch Pramodini Khamari said out of the 50 work orders issued for house construction work of 17 beneficiaries has been completed. She said the beneficiaries had informed her that two goats were sacrificed on the day of roof laying of their houses.

When contacted, BDO Rama Chandra Khadia said 50 work orders were issued in the first phase. Meanwhile, he has visited the village twice to oversee the work but is not aware of any animal sacrifice.