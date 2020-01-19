Junagarh: As tourist season and picnic times are round the corner, tourists and picnickers from and outside the state have started thronging Gobaragola waterfall in large numbers, a report said.

However, the Gobaragola waterfall in Kalahandi district is famous for its tranquil environment as well as scenic beauty. Even as this tourist destination attracts many tourists round the year, it still awaits the recognition of state tourism department as a district visiting spot.

According to sources, the waterfall is surrounded by dense forest. Its scenic beauty amidst green lustre has been attracting visitors from different parts of the state and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

This picturesque waterfall beckons tourists for its perennial flow of water. Kalahandi district is also enriched with a few other well-known waterfalls like Dokarichanchara, Phurlijharan and Rabanadhar.

Notably, the Gobaragola waterfall is located at Budipadar panchayat under Junagarh block, about 45 km away from Bhawanipatna district headquarters in Kalahandi. Waterfalls from a height of 40 feet and gets stored at a small reservoir 30 feet below.

How to reach: An all-weather road laid by district forest department is available up to Khutuluguda village, after which one has to walk down a 1km-long forest road to reach this tourist destination. Through the other route, tourists can proceed by four-wheeler up to Amathaguda area and walk down a 2 km-long distance thereafter, as it lacks infra development.

There is state bus service from Bhawanipatna town up to Junagarh block headquarters. Hired taxis are to be availed from Junagarh to cover a distance of about 18 km for reaching Amathaguda area.