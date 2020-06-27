Puri: Though there will be no devotees to witness the Hera Panchami ritual at the Gudicha temple, Goddess Laxmi will break a piece of wood of Nandighosh chariot of Lord Jagannath as part of the ritual, Saturday.

According to Srimandir tradition, Goddess Laxmi is carried to Srigundicha temple for the Hera Panchami ritual. “Lord Jagannath embarks on his nine-day sojourn to Srigundicha temple without informing Goddess Laxmi. Miffed over this, the Goddess visits Gundicha temple to urge her master to return to Srimandir. She damages a portion of Lord’s chariot after he refuses to accompany her,” said a servitor.

As per the tradition, Srimandir servitors carried Goddess Laxmi to Gundicha temple in a decorated palanquin amid beating of cymbals and blowing of horns in the evening.

Pati Mahapatra servitors offered puja to the Goddess near Gundicha temple. Goddess Laxmi was placed at the Jagamohan of the shrine for the ritual. The goddess was carried back to Srimandir through Heragouri Sahi after partially damaging Nandighosh chariot at Saradhabali.

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) would turn the three chariots towards Srimandir Thursday as part of the preparation for the Bahuda Yatra.

PNN