Bhubaneswar: The price of gold continued to fall in Odisha with 24 carat/10 grams selling for Rs 53,350 while 22 carat/10 grams at Rs 48,910 as of September 13.

Meanwhile, the rate of silver was recorded at Rs 67,900 per 1 kg Sunday.

Gold business in Bhubaneswar has resumed again following the relaxation on lockdown norms. The lifting of shutdown during the weekly holidays has increased the business of jewellery shops owners.

Gold price in major cities of India Sunday are as follows: Chennai for 22 carat and 24 carat gold the price is 48,910 and 53,350 respectively, similarly in Mumbai it is 49,450 (22 carat gold) and 50,450 (24 carat gold), in Delhi it is 49,450 (22 carat gold) and 54,390 (24 carat gold), Kolkata Rs, 50,400 (22 carat gold) and Rs.53,100 (24 carat gold), Bangalore Rs.48,410 (22 carat gold) and 52,810 (24 carat gold) and Hyderabad Rs.48,910 (22 carat gold) and Rs.53.350 (24 carat gold).

PNN