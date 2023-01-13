Chennai: Thursday gold got more sheen with the price of the 24-karat yellow metal touching Rs 56,290/10 grams.

According to Quantum AMC’s Fund Manager- Alternative Investments Ghazal Jain, gold prices are on uptrend since November 2022 amid moderating US CPI numbers and anticipation of a less aggressive Federal Reserve.

The US dollar as well as US yields have begun to cool off, which has been supporting gold. Other secondary factors weighing on prices have been robust gold buying by global central banks and the potential positive impact on gold demand given the opening up of Chinese markets, Jain said.

“While we are currently at all-time high prices, rate hikes by the Fed over the next few months will spur volatility in gold prices and give investors opportunity to accumulate gold and build their allocation,” Jain added.

-IANS