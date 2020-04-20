Houston: Researchers have claimed that COVID-19 patients in a clinical trial are responding quickly to ‘Remdesivir’. They said this finding is ‘promising’. However, they also emphasized the need for more trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-viral drug.

Researchers from the ‘Houston Methodist Hospital’ in Texas, United States (US) are conducting the trials. They said the trial’s criteria allows for treatment of patients early in their clinical course with ‘Remdesivir’.

“Early results are promising, and that is important right now. Much of what we are learning about COVID-19 management is centered around preventing quick deterioration,” said Katherine K Perez one of the researchers.” Timing is everything. I can’t say for certain they would have been intubated otherwise, but it’s encouraging,” Perez added.

‘Remdesivir’ is a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, according to a study, published in the journal ‘Nature’ earlier this year. It was originally developed a year ago to treat ‘Ebola’.

Process Remdesivir works

The Chinese study showed that Remdesivir could successfully block the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, from replicating in human cells.

Another research, published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’, chronicled the case of a COVID-19 positive man, who received Remdesivir. The medicine was administered at the recommendation of the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. The patient reportedly started improving within 24 hours.

Clinical trial of Remdesivir

“One of the most challenging things with COVID-19 is the way this virus makes copies of itself once it finds its way into the body. That has to be tackled,” the hospital said in a statement to the press.

“‘Remdesivir’ has demonstrated a potent ability to inhibit this viral replication in human cells. It is now being tried in clinical trials of patients with the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” it noted.

Initially, five patients received early access to Remdesivir on a compassionate use basis. Since being activated as a clinical trial site, the hospital said more than 35 patients have been enrolled.

The two human-stage clinical trials at ‘Houston Methodist’ are randomised, multicentre studies. Both the patients and the clinicians know which treatment is being prescribed.

Clinicians said they are treating patients with moderate to severe symptoms with ‘Remdesivir. This is being done ‘to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19’.

One study is for patients with moderate COVID-19 and tests either a 5-day or 10-day ‘Remdesivir’ treatment. The other is evaluating a 10-day course of Remdesivir’ for patients with severe COVID-19, including those on mechanical ventilation, the hospital noted.

Results promising

Perez said the early results have been promising, with courses being well tolerated by patients.

“If given early enough, we’re hoping that ‘Remdesivir’ interferes with the virus and blocks its ability to replicate in patients’ cells. The goal is that it staves off the deadly inflammatory cascade that leads to respiratory failure,” said physician Kevin A Grimes from ‘Houston Methodist’.

Perez added that a number of patients who have undergone treatment with ‘Remdesivir’ are showing signs of recovery. They have been released from the hospital to go home.

Agencies