Bhubaneswar: Cuttack Bali Jatra which was scheduled to end Monday has been extended by one more day by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

According to a source, the decision was taken keeping in mind the public interest in the fair. Cuttack district administration has been directed to take necessary steps in this regard, the source added.

Notably, this year Bali Jatra began on Kartika Purnima (November 27). People from all over Odisha as well as India thronged the fair.

PNN