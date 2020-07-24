Cuttack: Rekindling hope amongst the thousands of COVID-19 patients across the state, a 48-year-old woman who received plasma therapy treatment has recovered from the disease.

The state health and family welfare department informed that she will be discharged from the hospital Friday.

Notably, the woman was admitted to Ashwini COVID-19 hospital here after she tested positive for the virus. She was administrated with plasma therapy July 15. The therapy worked as it was initially hoped, albeit slowly.

After the woman started showing positive signs, oxygen support was also withdrawn.

As per the information shared by the state health and family welfare department, a total of 13 COVID-19 patients are being treated through plasma therapy and all are on the path towards recovery.

