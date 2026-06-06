Bhubaneswar: In a significant decision aimed at ensuring hassle-free procurement of paddy from farmers, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Friday approved a two-fold increase in rice milling charges across the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the revised milling rates are expected to address the concerns of rice millers, facilitate the smooth collection of paddy from farmers, and strengthen the state’s food security.

Under the new rates, the milling charge for parboiled rice has been increased from Rs 20 to Rs 40 per quintal, while the milling charge for raw rice has been raised from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per quintal.

The Chief Minister said the decision was taken with the objective of ensuring uninterrupted paddy procurement from farmers and improving the efficiency of the rice processing system.

He expressed confidence that the revised rates would help resolve operational difficulties faced by millers and support the state’s procurement mechanism.