Puri: An eagle was spotted perched on the Nilachakra atop the Jagannath Temple today as servitors carried out the daily replacement of the Patitapaban Bana, the sacred cloth.

The unusual sight sparked debate among devotees and on social media, with some viewing it as an ominous sign and others considering it a normal occurrence. Historically, eagles have frequently been seen flying over or resting on the Nilachakra, sometimes during the Bana replacement and at other times around the temple premises.

Observers say such sightings are not uncommon and can occur at different times during the temple’s daily rituals.