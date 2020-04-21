Kesinga: Amid growing concerns over shortage of protective gear to battle COVID-19, members of Mission Shakti in Kesinga block of Kalahandi district took to distributing masks to the needy people here.

According to locals, there are many poor people in the block who are suffering from food shortage amid lockdown. In an attempt to address this, the Good Sarmatians also distributed vegetables among the needy.

Besides, members of Mission Shakti also raised awareness among the people on social distancing and advised them to follow the lockdown norms properly.

Maa Santoshi Mahila SHG group helped the members of Mission Shakti in their work.

