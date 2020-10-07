Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 2,995 new cases of coronavirus infections in the state in the last 24 hours. The information was given by the I&PR Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet Wednesday.

Out of the new positive coronavirus cases, 1,737 persons were in quarantine while the remaining contracted the disease by coming in contact with infected persons. This is the third successive day when less than 3,000 infections have been reported in Odisha.

The death toll in Odisha rose to 958 with 18 new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. Most of these COVID-19 patients were suffering from diabetes, hypertension and other complications.

District wise breakdown: Angul 142, Balasore 121, Bargarh 93, Bhadrak 28, Bolangir 94, Boudh 31, Cuttack 166, Deogarh 20, Dhenkanal 68, Gajapati 7, Ganjam 47, Jagatsinghpur 62, Jajpur 90, Jharsuguda 64, Kalahandi 63, Kandhamal 43, Kendrapada 135, Keonjhar 61, Khurda 568, Koraput 43, Malkangiri 82, Mayurbhanj 92, Nabarangpur 67, Nayagarh 44, Nuapada 74, Puri 145, Rayagada 17, Sambalpur 138, Sonepur 87 and Sundargarh 101. According to the department the state poll stands at 202.

The current number of active cases in Odisha stands at 29,770. So far 2, 40, 995 persons have tested positive for the disease in the state.

With the recovery of 3817 patients Tuesday, the total cases reached 2,10,217. Total 3,56,9600 cumulative tests were conducted by the Heath Department of Odisha.

