Chengalpet: As many as 9 coaches of a Chennai-bound goods train derailed in this district late Sunday, Southern Railway said.

However, the movement of express trains was not affected.

“Goods trains derailment was reported at 22:17 hrs at Chengalpattu Yard yesterday. 9 wagons derailed. Following the incident, all the south-bound Mail/Express trains are running as per schedule. EMU (Electric multiple unit) trains from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu are being short-terminated at Singaperumal Koil. EMU trains from Kanchipuram and Arakkonam are running as usual,” an official release said Monday.

A team of higher officials and engineering crew are at the spot. “Restoration works are progressing at a brisk pace,” it added.

PTI