Koraput: Ten people had a narrow escape as a goods train struck an ambulance when it was crossing the railway line in Odisha’s Rayagada district Monday, and dragged it for about 100 metres before coming to a stop, officials said.

The incident happened between Shikarpai and Bhalumaska railway stations in the Kalyansinghpur block when the ambulance was crossing the tracks through an unauthorised passage.

As the train was plying at 60-65 kmph, a major disaster was averted, officials said.

“The train’s slow speed minimised damage to the ambulance, which was dragged for around 100 metre,” said a senior railway official.

The ambulance, belonging to a private eye hospital, was transporting patients from several villages in the Shikarpai panchayat for surgeries.

Rayagada’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Amitabh Singhal visited the site following the accident.

“There is a proper underground passage available, but some locals have been using the unauthorised crossing, which led to this unfortunate incident. Thankfully, no one was injured,” he said.