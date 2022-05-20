Keonjhar: At least three jumbos, including two calves were killed as a goods train hit a herd of pachyderms here, Thursday. One of the calves succumbed to injuries late Thursday night itself. The other calf and a full grown female elephant succumbed to their injuries Friday morning.

The incident took place on the Banspani-Jurudi railway tracks near Joda locality in this district, sources said.

They informed that a herd of 19 jumbos was crossing the railway tracks when the accident occurred.

“Nineteen elephants were passing through the Baitarani-(A) reserve forest. After moving ahead a few kilometers, the elephants were crossing the railway line when a freight train hit three of the pachyderms who sustained critical injuries,” an eyewitness stated.

On being informed, a team of forest personnel rushed to the spot to rescue the injured, but their efforts failed.