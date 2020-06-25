London: Google has said it will start paying some publishers for their news content. It is a move that could pave the way for reduced tensions between the internet search giant and the beleaguered news industry.

The company said Thursday that it plans to launch this year a licensing programme to pay publishers for ‘high-quality content’. The programme will start with local and national publications in Germany, Australia and Brazil. There will be ‘more to come soon’, Brad Bender, vice-president of product management, said in a blog post.

“This programme will help participating publishers monetise their content through an enhanced storytelling experience,” Bender said. He described it as a ‘significant step forward’ in how the company will support high-quality journalism.

The programme’s articles will be available on Google’s ‘News and Discover’ services. Google will also pay for users to read pay-walled articles.

The tech giant has been fighting the news industry’s demands for compensation for years. The battle that has taken on more urgency as the coronavirus pandemic caused advertising revenue at publishers to collapse.

In April, France’s competition regulator ordered Google to pay publishers for using snippets of their content. Australia also unveiled plans to make the company pay fair compensation for journalistic content siphoned from news media.

The first news companies to strike deals with Google include Germany’s ‘Der Spiegel’, Frankfurter ‘Allgemeine Zeitung’, ‘Die Zeit’ and Tagesspiegel. Among the Australian companies are ‘Schwartz Media’, ‘The Conversation’, ‘Private Media’ and ‘Solstice Media’. From Brazil ‘Diarios Associados’ and ‘A Gazeta’ have finalised the deal.