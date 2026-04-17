New Delhi: India has slipped to sixth place among the world’s largest economies, according to the International Monetary Fund’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook.

The IMF clarifies that the change reflects a nominal‑ranking shift, while India continues to be the fastest‑growing major economy. It projects growth at 6.5 per cent in 2026, significantly higher than the United Kingdom’s estimated 0.8 per cent.

Analyses based on the IMF’s projections suggest that India is on course to move up the rankings in the coming years. Globally, the IMF expects growth to moderate to 3.1 per cent in 2026 and 3.2 per cent in 2027, down from 3.4 per cent in 2025, amid geopolitical disruptions, including the West Asia conflict. Over the medium term, global growth is projected to stabilise below the historical average.

PNN