Peshawar: At least four persons, including the North Waziristan Assistant Commissioner and two policemen, were killed when militants ambushed his vehicle in Pakistan’s northwestern Province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday, police said.

The attack in the Bannu district of the province targeted a vehicle of Shah Waliullah, the assistant commissioner of North Waziristan.

Spokesperson for the Regional Police Office, Kashif Nawaz, said that the attack occurred within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station in the Bannu district.

Waliullah was killed after his vehicle came under attack Tuesday. Two constables and a local were also killed while two other police officials sustained injuries, police said.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Muhammad Sohail Afridi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Bannu.

He expressed deep sorrow over the killing of the Assistant Commissioner, two other police personnel and a local in the attack.

He has sought a detailed report of the incident from the Inspector General of Police.

Terming the incident extremely tragic, the chief minister said that “anti-state elements cannot undermine our resolve through such cowardly acts.”

He added that the sacrifices of those killed will not go in vain and that those involved in the attack will be brought to justice.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terrorist incidents in recent months, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and Balochistan, after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with the government in 2022.

Following the breakdown of the truce, the TTP had vowed to target security forces, police, and other law enforcement personnel.