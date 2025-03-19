New Delhi: Only 1,761 anganwadi-cum-creches are operational out of 11,395 approved, the Women and Child Development Ministry said Wednesday.

The establishment of creches in Anganwadis was announced in 2023. These anganwadi-cum-creches (AWCCs)aim to help provide care to children in the age group of six months to six years. This initiative seeks to increase women’s participation in the workforce by offering comprehensive childcare services.

The 1761 operational AWCCs are catering to 28,783 beneficiaries, Minister of State for Women and Child Development Savitri Thakur said in response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the data shared by her, 1,761 AWCCs are operational out of a total of 11,395 approved.

While statesUnion Territories like Mizoram, Goa and Ladakh have operationalised all approved AWCCs, in states like Chhattisgarh there are just 175 operational AWCCs out of 1500 approved, in Assam 50 AWCCs are operational out of 500 approved, while Telangana has just eight operational AWCCs out of 1033 approved.

States like Maharashtra have no operational AWCC while 345 have been approved.

Responding to another question, Thakur said there are 4158 children currently residing in open shelters across the country with the highest number of such children presently in West Bengal at 845, followed by Karnataka at 490, Manipur at 324 and Rajasthan at 282.

PTI