Bhubaneswar: The School and Mass Education department Wednesday formed a committee to review the online admission process under the Right to Education (RTE) Act via the Paradarshi Portal, following complaints from parents about irregularities.

The committee will oversee admissions, address grievances, and suggest improvements to ensure transparency and fairness. It will be chaired by Additional Secretary Sangram Keshari Mohapatra. Members include Additional Secretaries Durga Prasad Mohapatra and Jadumani Mahala, and Deputy Director of Elementary Education Sushree Sangita Panda.

Jadumani Mahala will act as the member convener. The move comes amid protests by parents who alleged that 8,101 RTE applications were rejected without explanation and 5,239 students were left without school allotments.

PNN