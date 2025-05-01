Balasore: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has constituted a four-member high-level fact-finding committee to investigate alleged illegal activities at Gadre Marine Export Private Ltd operating in Balasore district.

The committee has been directed to conduct an on-site investigation at the plant located at Tundura Chhak and submit its report to the tribunal within four weeks. This was revealed by Bipin Bihari Das, president of Purbanchal Bikas Parishad, a local outfit, during a press conference held at Balasore Station Club Sunday.

Established near Kantiachara River in 2023, Gadre Marine Export Pvt. Ltd. processes rotten fish to manufacture its products. The company reportedly produces 500 metric tonne fish feed and 10,800 metric tonne surimi annually.

According to the company’s declaration, about 850 cubic metres of groundwater are extracted daily for its operations, raising concerns about excessive groundwater usage. In addition, the discharge of polluted water from the company has been causing environmental damage, including reduced soil fertility.

The company is also alleged to have blocked a catchment area, preventing proper drainage of floodwaters.

Recently, a leakage in gas pipeline at the facility resulted in the death of two employees, raising serious concern about workplace safety standards. Highlighting these issues, Das filed a complaint with the NGT’s Kolkata bench.

Responding to the complaint, the environment watchdog issued notices to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB), the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), the promoters of the fish processing unit, and relevant departments of the state government, directing them to submit their responses within four weeks.

The tribunal has formed a four-member committee comprising representatives from the Central Ground Water Board’s regional director, senior scientists from the pollution control board, the SPCB, and the District Collector of Balasore, who has been appointed as the nodal officer.

The NGT has instructed this committee to submit a comprehensive investigation report within one month. Advocates Biplab Kumar Yadav and Pratap Chandra Mohanty were also present at the press conference. Meanwhile, repeated attempts to contact Sachin Sourav, senior official of the company on his mobile number @8668532706 went unanswered.

PNN