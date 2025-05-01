Baripada: Skeletal remains of a man in his 50’s were spotted by a few local women in Kusumghati forest in Badagaon panchayat under Bangiriposhi police station in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday, indicating foul play in the incident.

On being informed, Badagaon Forest Range personnel recovered the skeletal remains and informed the police, who reached the spot and sent them to PRM Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem. Since the death occurred around 30-40 days ago, the body is beyond recognition.

However, Bangiriposhi IIC Virendra Senapati confirmed that the elder brother and sister-in-law of the deceased identified it to be that of Sania Dehuri, a resident of Badagaon village. They recognised him from his clothes and slippers, the IIC said. Cops registered a case (12/25) of unnatural death and began an investigation.

The deceased’s family members alleged that Sania had gone into Kusumghati forest— part of Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR)—several days ago to collect forest produce but didn’t return. Despite the family’s efforts to locate her, no missing complaint was filed at the time, said the police.

Based on a written complaint from the Forest Department, a scientific team and police personnel collected the samples from the site for further analysis. Given the advanced decomposition of the remains, officials estimate that the death occurred around 30 to 40 days ago.

The identity of the deceased and the cause of death will be ascertained only after the post-mortem and DNA reports are received, the police added. Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds about the circumstances leading to Sania’s death.

Locals alleged that some members of the Forest department’s Green Force had previously misbehaved with a few women collecting forest produce, and that Sania had opposed such behaviour.

The villagers had reportedly lodged a complaint at the range office, leading to the transfer of two forest personnel, it was alleged. Some community members suspect that Sania might have been attacked in connection with the incident.

Stating that it would be premature to speculate anything now, Deputy Director of the South Division of STR Samrat Gouda said, “There was no formal complaint lodged regarding the alleged misbehaviour of women. The transfer orders were issued owing to some other reasons.”

PNN