Balasore: Two youths died when a tractor in which they were travelling overturned in Balasore district Wednesday, police said. The incident occurred at Talakurunia village under the Gopalpur police station.

The deceased were identified as Satyajit Malik, 20, and Dinesh Panigrahi, 18, police said. They were using the tractor to collect paddy from agricultural land.

The driver saved his life by jumping off the vehicle before it rolled down a roadside ditch and overturned, police said.

PNN