Balasore: The Cyber police in Balasore Sunday detained a woman for allegedly misusing the name and photograph of Pahalgam terror attack victim Prashant Satapathy to fraudulently collect money using social media.

Satapathy, who died in the attack in Jammu and Kashmir April 22, has been hailed nationwide as a hero. However, the woman misused his image on social media to solicit funds without the family’s knowledge or consent, a police official said.

The matter came to light Saturday when Satapathy’s family noticed the misuse and immediately lodged a complaint with the Balasore Cyber Police Station. Acting swiftly, the cyber police tracked the accused – a writer by profession — to Angul district and brought her to Balasore Sunday. In the presence of the family members, she admitted to her wrongdoings, claiming it was a mistake. She then apologised and agreed to return the collected money to the donors. However, the incident left the family deeply distressed.

Priyadarshini Satapathy, Prashant’s widow, said, “We have not sought any money from anyone, nor have we made any appeal on social media. The entire nation regards my husband as a hero, and that honour is more than enough for me. I only wish that no other family suffers this way.”

Jayanta Satapathy, Prashant’s younger brother, emphasised that the family had never authorised any fundraising activities. “We disapprove of anyone collecting money using my brother’s photograph. We request everyone to stay away from such unauthorised initiatives,” he said.

Sushanta Satapathy, Prashant’s elder brother, added that the wrongdoer confessed, apologised, and refunded the amounts received from contributors. “We then decided not to initiate any legal or police action against her,” he said.

Police also refused to disclose her name following the admission of guilt and apologies.

