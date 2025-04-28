A classified advisory circulating within the Pakistan Army warns of rising fears of war with India and an unusual surge in resignation and desertion requests among military personnel following last week’s deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

The advisory, issued April 26 by Major General Faisal Mehmood Malik, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), was addressed to all ranks of the armed forces. It cited the attack carried out by “Mujahideens” in Pahalgam, which killed 26 civilians and injured 17 others, as the catalyst for growing unrest within the army.

According to the document, the incident has “escalated fears of war with India,” and “huge requests for resignation and desertion” are being reported. It warned that unauthorized resignations or desertions would face strict action under the Pakistan Army Act of 1952.

The advisory directed military officers to uphold their oath, maintain morale through darbars (gatherings to boost troop spirit), and reaffirm loyalty to the nation. “You are the heirs of our Shuhada,” the letter said, urging soldiers to “stand united under the crescent and star.”

The document was first shared publicly in a post by @MeghUpdates on X, formerly Twitter.

🚨 #BREAKING: Internal dissent explodes — Pakistan Army witnesses mass resignations as confidence in Asim Munir weakens. pic.twitter.com/4IRYCTvhqv — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) April 28, 2025

The leak comes amid mounting speculation of internal divisions within Pakistan’s military establishment. Analysts have noted growing rifts between factions loyal to current Army Chief Gen. Asim Munir and those aligned with former generals Faiz Hameed and Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The Pahalgam attack has sharply escalated tensions in South Asia, prompting India to suspend key agreements with Pakistan and close border crossings, further isolating Islamabad diplomatically.

As regional tensions rise, the reported internal dissent within the Pakistan Army could pose additional challenges for a government already grappling with economic instability and political unrest.

PNN