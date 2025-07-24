Bhubaneswar: Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Wednesday honoured a distinguished group of achievers from the state at a special felicitation ceremony held at the New Abhishek Hall, Raj Bhavan. The ceremony celebrated Padma Shri awardees, Kendra Sahitya Akademi Awardees, international gold medal-winning sportspersons, and successful candidates from the state who cleared the Civil Services Examination 2024, along with their parents. First Lady Jayashree Kambhampati, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Governor Roopa Roshan Sahoo, and senior officials were present on the occasion. “This is not merely a felicitation ceremony. It is a celebration of values like hard work, excellence, discipline, creativity and national pride,” the Governor said in his address. He praised the Padma Shri awardees for their lifelong commitment to selfless service and innovation, and commended the Sahitya Akademi winners for enriching the state’s cultural legacy. He described the sportspersons as “embodiments of youth, discipline, and patriotism,” whose global victories have brought pride on the international stage.

Congratulating the newly selected All India Services officers, the Governor remarked, “Let your work reflect sensitivity to the needs of the last person in the queue, and let your decisions be guided by the principles enshrined in our Constitution.” He also acknowledged the silent support of parents, calling them the ‘foundation of every success story’.