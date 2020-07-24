Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik prayed for the speedy recovery of Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal who admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar, Thursday.

Patnaik took his Twitter handle and wrote: “I came to know that Governor Ganesh Lal was hospitalised due to illness. I wish for his speedy recovery.”

Sources said that the Governor was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar after he complained of uneasiness. According to hospital authorities, he is undergoing a routine check-up and his health is stable.

Notably, Ganeshi Lal has been the Governor of Odisha since May 29, 2018.

Earlier this month, Governor Lal released his book ‘Nonattached Attachment’ based on the Bhagavad Gita at Raj Bhawan.

PNN