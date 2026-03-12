Bhubaneswar: The state government has appointed three contact officers to coordinate rescue and safety measures for Odias stranded in the Middle East amid the ongoing conflict in the region.

The decision was taken at a review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan Wednesday, chaired by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, with Sucharita Sarangi, Chief Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, and the Additional Chief Resident Commissioner joining the meeting virtually.

Among those present were Vijayaketan Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department and Director of the Directorate of Odisha Parivar, and Pritish Panda, appointed as the nodal officer for rescue operations.

The Office of the Resident Commissioner in New Delhi has been designated as the nodal office for the matter.

The office will coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and regularly update the Government of Odisha on developments regarding the rescue and safety of Non-Resident Odias.

The Protector of Emigrants, a Government of India agency responsible for the welfare of overseas Indians, will also remain in touch with Odias working abroad and assist in rescue and protection efforts.

Considering the volatile situation in the Middle East, Anu Garg directed all concerned departments and officials to remain alert and continue their work with vigilance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep concern over reports of several Odia people stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Emphasising the need to ensure their safe return, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Anu Garg to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps for their evacuation.

According to the CM’s Office, Majhi instructed Garg to keep track of developments and coordinate measures to facilitate the safe return of Odia citizens from the affected countries.

So far, the OPD has received nearly 200 phone calls from Odias currently in the Middle East seeking assistance.

The directorate has been coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate their safe return to India.

MEA has also set up a dedicated control room and issued a toll-free helpline number 1800-118-797 for assistance.

Officials from OPD are in touch with representatives of Odia associations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain to gather updates on the ground situation.

According to information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs, around 65,000 Indians have safely returned to the country from the Middle East through special flights so far.