Bhubaneswar: The state government has approved an annual plan of Rs 10.48 crore for the ecological and socio-economic development in and around the Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Mayurbhanj district to be utilised in the financial year 2025-26. The approval was made by Forest Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia during the fourth governing body meeting of the Similipal Tiger Conservation Foundation (STCF) at Kharavela Bhawan here Friday.

Singh Khuntia, who chaired the meeting, proposed a host of initiatives to support higher education for meritorious rural students and impart skill training in driving, electrical and mechanical work, and sewing to local youth. “These programs aim to empower forest-dependent communities and promote eco-tourism through local engagement,” he said. Additional Chief Secretary Satyabrata Sahu who is the vice president of the Foundation, emphasised the need for infrastructure development for eco-tourism, training of eco-guides, and operation of ambulances for remote villages. He also stressed investing Rs 4.2 crore in skill development, calling for integration with Mayurbhanj district administration.

Key allocations under the programme include skill development & income generation, wildlife conservation education and awareness, Eco-tourism infrastructure and management, welfare and training for forest staff and support for research, monitoring, and community outreach The meeting also approved audited accounts for FY 2023–24 and FY 2024–25, during which the Foundation implemented projects worth Rs 1.26 crore and Rs 3.56 crore respectively, a release said. Established in 2011, STCF is governed by a 10-member governing body led by the Forest Minister, and its activities are executed by the Similipal Tiger Conservation Authority under the area director.