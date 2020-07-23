Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh): A government doctor at Aligarh’s Deen Dayal hospital was arrested Wednesday on charges of molesting and attempting to rape a 25-year-old woman, who was recuperating in the isolation ward after being tested positive for coronavirus.

According to reports, Doctor Tufail Ahmad, 30, was booked and later arrested from a hotel where he had quarantined himself after completing his duty in the isolation ward.

The victim said in her complaint that Tufail visited the women’s ward Tuesday night and allegedly touched the private parts of the patient on the pretext of examining her.

Wednesday morning, the doctor again visited her and repeated the same act.

The case was filed against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl, who works in a private company in Delhi and had come to her home in Aligarh where she developed symptoms of coronavirus.

She was admitted at the hospital on Monday with Covid-19 symptoms and the test report confirmed the positive status a day later.

After examining the CCTV footage, police said that the doctor went to the isolation ward without wearing PPE kit and gloves.

Circle officer of the Civil Lines police station, Anil Samaniya, said that the doctor has been booked under section 376 (2) d (takes advantage of his official position and commits rape on a woman in his custody) of IPC at the Quawarsi police station.

Additional City Magistrate, Ranjeet Singh, said that a report has been sought from the Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the hospital and it will be submitted to the state government for further action.

IANS