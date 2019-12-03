Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Tuesday extended the deadline for voluntary transfer of private land required to create a security zone around the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, till December 9.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who in August had appealed to locals to vacate land that is within 75 metres of the temple’s boundary wall, approved a proposal to extend the deadline from December 2 to December 9.

In view of the support of the people, Patnaik extended the deadline, a statement issued by the chief minister’s office said, adding that 80 sale deeds were made for acquisition of 106 private plots till December 2.

The state government has so far acquired about 75 per cent of private land required for creating a security zone around the 12th-century shrine, it said.

Patnaik thanked people who voluntarily offered their land for the security zone.

“I had requested people on Janmashtami to hand over land voluntarily to create the security zone around Shree Jagannath. I am indebted to you for keeping my request,” Patnaik said.

“This has strengthened the state government’s vow to make Puri a heritage city,” he added.

The state government had earlier acquired mutt lands by demolishing some ancient structures, falling within 75 metres area of the temple’s boundary wall.

